1 person killed in shooting on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side early Thursday, IMPD said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 26th Street, near North Harding Street and Burdsal Parkway, shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

There they located a person who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not immediately share any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.