Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on I-465

Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it has its first conviction in a deadly 2021 shooting on Interstate 465.

He's accused of taking part in the killing of Miguel Emery and wounding of another man in the car.

Police said Emery, 28, was driving south on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on Dec. 13 when he was shot. Emery died from his injuries. Another man in the car with him was wounded during the shooting.

“This case illustrates our willingness to bring tough cases to trial,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Investigators with the Indiana State Police and Gary Police Department were able to obtain enough evidence that allowed prosecutors to pursue a complicated legal theory to obtain justice on behalf of the victims and their families.”

Jasinto Carter and Dawan Glenn have also been charged for their alleged roles in the deadly shooting.

The investigation found Emery and his passenger were at a rap competition at a club on the southwest side of Indianapolis. After leaving the club, investigators said the suspects followed them. According to witnesses on the highway, the suspects pulled up alongside the victims’ car and fired shots. Emery then crashed into the median.