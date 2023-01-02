Man dead, woman critically wounded in south side shooting

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive on the far south side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a double shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday found two people shot inside a home in the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female, who had called 911 and told police she had been shot and was injured, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet been able to confirm if the victims knew one another or what the nature of their relationship may have been.

A dog was also found shot in the home. Officers rendered medical aid to the dog until animal control officers arrived at the home. Officers are working to get the animal to an emergency care facility.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Homicide detectives remain at the home conducting their investigation.