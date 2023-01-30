Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting

Investigators say there were five other people in the home with the man when the shooting happened.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County.

Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

They found a 24-year-old man in the home who had been shot in the chest. Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner later identified the victim as Benito D. Lugo of Hidalgo, Texas. He died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, the autopsy revealed.

Investigators later learned five other people were in the home with the man when the shooting happened.

Detectives conducted interviews, processed the scene, and documented and collected evidence. Their investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 39-year-old Jose Santos Cruz on the charges of criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building and intimidation by drawing or using a deadly weapon.

Cruz was arrested and is being held at the Grant County Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond.

Cruz has his initial court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8:15 a.m.