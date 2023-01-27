Upland man killed in Grant County crash

The crash happened on SR 22 near County Road 500 East around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Upland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday on SR 22 near County Road 500 East. Officers from Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Upland Police Department responded to the scene.

Investigators say 41-year-old Jeremiah Rupel of Upland was driving west on SR 22 when his 2011 Ford Focus crossed the center line for an unknown reason, hitting a semi-tractor head-on.

Rupel was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 39-year-old man from Kokomo, was not injured.