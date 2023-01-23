Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting

The victim was taken to a Bloomington hospital with non-life-threatenting injuries.

SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville at 4:05 a.m. on Jan. 23 after a 911 caller told dispatchers that two subjects were tampering with his pickup truck in his driveway.

When the victim opened his back door to confront the subjects, he was shot. Deputies located two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the man's back, and he was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The victim gave investigators descriptions of both subjects.

Using a drone and K-9 to search the surrounding area, deputies found one of the suspects trying to hide on South Fairfax Road. He was surrounded and taken into custody, and is now being interrogated about the shooting.

Deputies also found that man with methamphetamine and arrested him for drug possession and resisting law enforcement.

Investigators are also collecting evidence at the shooting scene.

The other subject identified by the victim has not been found. The sheriff's office has not provided a description, but believes there is no further threat to public safety since the shooting appears to be a targeted incident where the victim and suspects knew each other.