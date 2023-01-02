IMPD arrests man in connection with gunfire targeting homes, cars

Two homes in the same neighborhood were hit, one of them three times.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is under arrest, accused of a string of shootings in a near-west side neighborhood.

Glass is still visible in the middle of South Mount Street, where police say cars and homes were damaged by gunfire during several days in January, most recently on Monday.

One house was hit three times in January, as well as another home in the same neighborhood. Neighbors - who didn't want to go on camera - told 13News one family moved for safety reasons.

One resident, who also didn't want to be identified, showed us security camera video of gunshots ringing out Saturday night. It was one of several shootings on that block last month.

Police arrested Elijah Oates Tuesday in connection with the shootings. They say he had a handgun, four spent shell casings and more than 30 rounds of live ammunition in his car.

A motive for these shootings is not clear. We're told IMPD installed a security camera after Monday's shooting.

Although police say they do have a suspect in custody, people on South Mount Street are still a little uneasy.