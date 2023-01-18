x
IMPD: 1 wounded in West 36th Street shooting

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, sending one person to a hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot on the city's near-northwest side early Wednesday morning.   

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in  the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location near the intersection 30th and Harding streets.

When police arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The spokesperson didn't provide a condition for the victim but said they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It's not clear if police have determined what led to the shooting.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

