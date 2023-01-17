IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in an east side shooting.
At around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near 30th Street & Post Road.
Police found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was said to be conscious when taken to an area hospital.
Police haven't said if they have identified a suspect in the case, nor whether a motive has been determined.
If you have information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.