36-year-old woman arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman for her alleged role in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the city's north side.

On Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive, near West 79th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police arrived and found a woman outside who had been shot. Medics took the woman, who was said to be in stable condition, to Methodist Hospital.

With help from community members, detectives identified 36-year-old Anisha Robinson as the suspect in the shooting.

Police located Robinson Monday morning, and she was taken into custody without further incident.

She was later arrested for her alleged involvement in the shooting.



The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decisions.