1 killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting near Interstate 65 and County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. State police closed the exit ramp from I-65 to County Line Road due to police activity connected with the shooting.
State police say the victim was a passenger in a work van, who was struck by a bullet that came from outside the van, possibly from another car.
The woman who was driving the van is still at the scene, speaking with investigators.
No further details have been confirmed at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.