1 killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood

The shooting happened on County Line Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting near Interstate 65 and County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. State police closed the exit ramp from I-65 to County Line Road due to police activity connected with the shooting.

State police say the victim was a passenger in a work van, who was struck by a bullet that came from outside the van, possibly from another car.

The woman who was driving the van is still at the scene, speaking with investigators.