2023 homicide count pushed into double digits after violent weekend

Metro police are investigating after several people were shot in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after several people were shot in Indianapolis over the weekend.

A couple of the shootings were fatal, including a triple shooting Saturday morning at a motel, where two of the victims were killed.

There was also a deadly shooting Saturday night on Rawles Avenue. A man was found shot and killed inside a home. Police say children were present at the time of that homicide.

13News spoke with Mayor Joe Hogsett Monday about the violent start to the new year. He said there were more homicides at this point last year, and there is a plan in place to keep that number trending downward.

"We were very encouraged by the investments we've been making, given the fact that our overall criminal homicide number in 2022 was below not only that of 2021 but 2020. We realize that we have a long way to go, but we have two more years of a three-year investment," said Hogsett

That investment is the $150 million anti-violence plan launched late 2021. That plan is supposed to add more officers, more community peacemakers and better technology for IMPD, all with a goal of keeping communities safer.

Hogsett believes it's the citizens of Indianapolis who can make the biggest difference.

"I think the special sauce is in our neighborhood involvement and the neighborhood and community groups that have been empowered and funded to prevent or interrupt crime before it occurs," Hogsett said.