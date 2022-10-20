IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes

One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valley Brook neighborhood Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night.

One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.

Police have not shared the victim's name.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed at least one other trailer was hit by gunfire.

Police have made no arrests as of early Thursday morning.

Detectives are working to determine where the shots that struck the mobile homes originated and who fired them.