IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shootings

A person was found shot shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the city's northeast side, just after a second person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in stable condition.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a victim walked into IU Health-Methodist Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said that person was in stable condition, but investigators have not determined where the shooting took place.

Just after 5:30 a.m., another person was shot in the area of 19th and Oxford streets on the near northeast side and died at the scene.

A passerby alerted police after seeing a person down in the street, and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not shared identities of the victims or what led to the shootings. They are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Oxford Street should call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Another man was shot earlier Saturday in what police are calling a domestic case. He showed up Community Hospital North just after 1:20 a.m. and was reported to be in stable condition, but he would not cooperate with investigators, according to an IMPD incident report.