IMPD: Man hit by car, critically injured on northeast side

Officers responded to the area of East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit by a car and critically injured on Indianapolis' northeast side Friday morning, IMPD said.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of East 75th Street, just south of Binford Boulevard, shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police found a man who was crossing in the middle of the street when he was hit. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

IMPD said the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.