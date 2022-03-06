Woman allegedly used GPS to track victim before running him over in north Indianapolis parking lot

Gaylyn Morris, 26, is accused of murder in the killing of 26-year-old Andre Smith.

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents allege a woman tracked a man to a north side bar using GPS tracking and then ran him over, killing him.

Gaylyn Morris, 26, is accused of murder in the death of 26-year-old Andre Smith.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. June 3 in a shopping center parking lot in the 3900 block of East 82nd Street, near Clearwater Lane.

An IMPD spokesperson at the scene said officers were responding to calls about a traffic accident with injury when dispatchers began receiving reports of a disturbance in front of Tilly's Pub & Grill, located at 3948 E. 82nd St.

When officers arrived, they found Smith lying under a Chevy Impala, which apparently hit him. IFD medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Morris, who lives in Indianapolis, was still at the scene.

According to court documents, Morris had entered the bar and told some of the customers that she had "air-tagged and GPS followed" Smith. She then allegedly grabbed an empty wine bottle from a table and swung it at the woman Smith was sitting with. Smith was able to block the bottle and the three were then asked to leave the bar.

As the woman Smith was with waited for their food to be bagged up to go, Morris allegedly clipped Smith with her car as he came outside. A witness told police that Morris then backed over Smith and then pulled forward again, hitting him for a third time.

Court documents allege Morris then got out of the car and tried to go after the woman Smith was with.

Police arrested Morris and took her to the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center on a preliminary charge of murder. She is being held without bond pending formal charges.