Monticello man drowns while trying to launch boat in Tippecanoe River

Conservation officers are investigating the death of a Monticello man who drowned in the Tippecanoe River in White County on Saturday.

Dispatchers were called just before 6:15 p.m. about a possible drowning upstream from the Blue Water access site on the river.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, witnesses said they saw the man launch his boat into the river when it began to take on water.

The man hopped into the water to insert his missing drain plug but was unable to get back on his boat.

He tried to swim to shore and disappeared beneath the surface of the water.

Bystanders were able to get the man out of the water and gave him CPR until first responders arrived.

Medics took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.