Bloomington man arrested after alleged bomb threat at Target

The suspect, 41-year-old Rama Asuri, allegedly told multiple customers he had a bomb inside his backpack. Officials determined there were no explosives at the store.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a 41-year-old man Monday evening after making alleged bomb threats inside Target.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Bloomington Police officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at Target, located in the 2900 block of East Third Street.

When police arrived, they found a man at the front of the store who matched the suspect's description.

Police later identified the suspect as Rama Asuri, of Bloomington, who allegedly told multiple customers he had a bomb inside his backpack.

Police checked the store and found backpacks inside two shopping carts. All employees and visitors at College Mall had to evacuate out of precaution.

Members from the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded and determined the two backpacks did not contain explosives.

By 10:20 p.m., police cleared the area and said no bombs were found.

Asuri was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for an evaluation. Then, he was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he faces felony charges of terroristic mischief and intimidation.