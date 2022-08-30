ISP: 53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery was shot

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help from the public after a 53-year-old man was found dead in the Connersville cemetery .

Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville, the morning of Aug. 17

ISP has been investigating and is now asking anyone who may have heard a gunshot or saw anything suspicious in the late hours of Tuesday, Aug. 16 or early Wednesday, Aug. 17 to report it. People can call Det. Scott McPheeters at the Pendleton District at 765-778-2121.