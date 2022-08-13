Marion Police investigate deadly shooting of Anderson man

Detectives have not shared information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.

MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday.

Todd Anthony Gosha, 32, was found shot shortly after 1:30 a.m. and died at the hospital.

Police responded to report of shots fired in the 2600 block of South Washington Street at 1:07 a.m. according to an incident release shared by MPD. The called told officers they heard shots and saw vehicles speeding away.

Gosha was found in a yard one block east, on Adams Street, about a half hour after the shooting was reported. Police arrived to find people trying to administer CPR and rendered first aid until medics arrived to take Gosha to the hospital.

Detectives have not shared information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation should call Marion Police at 765-668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.