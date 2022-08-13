VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

The House of Representatives unanimously approved a bipartisan bill from the Indiana congressional delegation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic."

Walorski, who served on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs for two terms, died in a car crash Aug. 3 in Elkhart County. Her communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zach Potts were also killed when police say Potts was driving and crossed the center line on SR 19, colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, who also died.

Walorski was laid to rest Thursday. She is survived by her husband, Dean Swihart.

The eight other members of Indiana's congressional delegation issued statements about the renaming of the VA clinic Friday:

“Representative Jackie Walorski served the state of Indiana valiantly, fighting each day for the people of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Today, I am proud to lead the Indiana House Delegation in introducing a resolution to honor her life and legacy of service to the state of Indiana,” said Dr. Larry Bucshon, R-8th District.

"Today, I join our Indiana Delegation in honoring one of our own. Hoosiers mourn the loss of a leader known for her kindness, dedicated public service and strong work ethic. We also recognize the service of her two dedicated staffers, Emma Thomson and Zach Potts, who perished in the car accident with Jackie. We stand together to celebrate their generous spirits and their lives of public service," said Rep. André Carson, D-7th District.

“Rep. Walorski was a selfless public servant, a Hoosier leader, and a dear friend. She was one of the kindest and most fearless people I have ever met. Today I joined my colleagues in remembering the life and legacy of Jackie and her two dedicated staffers, Emma and Zach,” said Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd District.

“Jackie honorably served Hoosiers every day, and her dedication to her constituents was unwavering. I’m proud to join my colleagues from the Hoosier State honoring her work on behalf of Indiana’s 2nd District,” said Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-9th District.

“Rep. Walorski was an unrelenting champion for Hoosiers across her district and our state. It was the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside of her, and I’m happy to join my colleagues in honoring our dear friend and her service to the state of Indiana,” said Rep. Jim Baird, R-4th District.

“Congresswoman Jackie Walorski approached all of her endeavors with a servant’s heart, and always had helping Hoosiers at the top of her mind. The Congresswoman worked tirelessly on behalf of the Community and Country she loved, and touched the lives of so many in her work in the Nation’s Capitol. While it is with a heavy heart my Indiana Colleagues and I bring forth this resolution, we must keep Jackie’s memory alive in honoring her accomplishments and life's work,” said Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th District.

“Proud to join with my Indiana colleagues to honor Rep. Jackie Walorski. I am grateful for our all too brief shared time together in the U.S. House of Representatives and appreciate her consistent friendship, example of public service, and openness to conversation,” said Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st District.