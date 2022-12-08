Hundreds gather to pray for wounded Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

People came together Friday evening to let Burton, her family and fellow officers know they’re here for them.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Serea Burton has served the Richmond community as a police officer for four years. Now it's the community’s turn to be there for her at a vigil Friday in front of Richmond’s Municipal Building.

They gathered to pray for a miracle.



They came together to let Burton, her family and fellow officers know they’re here for them.

“One of my warriors is hurt and needs your prayers. I’ve asked for that. You have responded and they are felt,” Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt told the crowd.

Britt pointed out the picture of a smiling Burton, holding the leash of her K9 partner, Brev.

“The first time I met her, she had that smile, and she never lost that smile,” said Britt.

Britt told the crowd his department is hurting. Their response was to lift their hands in prayer for all police and first responders.

“If you know Seara, are lucky enough to know her, she’s an absolute warrior,” said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow, who recalled swearing in Burton just four years ago.

“I met this fiery, young, brand-new cadet that just couldn’t wait to get out there and do that job, and I saw her family beaming with absolute pride to see her fulfill that dream, to answer that call of service,” Snow recalled.



That’s just what Burton was doing Wednesday, answering the call of service, when she was shot.

“We’re in shock. We’re angry. We’re outraged,” said Richmond resident Jamie Terharr, who joined the vigil.

“Our daughter is an officer on second shift with Seara,” added Theresa Thackrey, her eyes filling with tears. “It hit home, it really hit home, and it’s been a hard week for her and for us. It’s been tough.”

Despite a deep pain, many of Richmond’s residents say they’re not going anywhere. They’ll keep fighting for an officer as she fights for herself in a hospital bed, and residents say they’ll keeping asking for that miracle.