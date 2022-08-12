IUPUI splitting into 2 universities

The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations.

IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years.

The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.

Among the changes are the creation of a join biosciences engineering institute.

Part of the change is to help better direct students into needed field in sciences, engineering, technology and health care.

"This new arrangement will give us opportunities to create immersive new programs in innovation and entrepreneurship that strengthen Indianapolis’ position as one of our country’s great urban centers," Whitten said.

Both universities will listen to suggestions during the two-year migration.

According to the schools, the change will have little effect on current students, as they continue earning their degrees from either IU or Purdue, and all existing programs will continue being offered on the Indianapolis campus.

What this means for IU and Purdue

IU owns the IUPUI campus, but the partnership allowed graduates of certain programs to get Purdue degrees.

IU will take over operation of what is now the School of Science at IUPUI, except for its Department of Computer Science, which will become part of Purdue.

IU will expand the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering on the campus, along with its School of Medicine.

IU will maintain the intercollegiate athletic program, which means the IUPUI Jaguars athletics teams will be associated with IU's new school.

Purdue will handle the engineering, computer science and technology as an expansion of its West Lafayette campus. Purdue will open a branch of its Purdue Applied Research Institute on or near the current IUPUI campus.

Purdue will also have a new residential building near its academic buildings.

Statements from university presidents

Both university presidents noted the positive effects for the future.

"This is an historic moment for Indianapolis, for IU, and for our entire state,” IU President Pam Whitten said. "We are building on IUPUI’s more than 50 years of accomplishment to propel us into becoming one of the preeminent urban research universities in this country. In addition to expanding our science and technology programs, we plan to grow across the board, create more opportunities for students, and become even more deeply integrated with the Indianapolis community through close relationships with local businesses, nonprofits, sports organizations, and more."

"This new vision will enable the number of Purdue’s STEM graduates to grow and also provide more opportunities to our students and faculty both in Indianapolis and in West Lafayette," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. "What we are announcing today responds to calls we have heard from Indianapolis and across the state for a bigger and more visible Purdue in Indianapolis. Our state and its largest city require a world-class, high-technology research presence of the quality Purdue represents."