IMPD investigating hanging and stabbing of adopted dog

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is assisting IMPD in investigating a dog that was hung and stabbed.
It happened at a home on the east side of Indianapolis over the weekend.
IACS was called to assist IMPD with the case. The organization confirmed for 13News the dog, named Deron, was adopted from IACS on July 28.
IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl released the following statement on the incident:
“We are heartbroken over this situation and we are supporting IMPD with their investigation. Our staff and volunteers are truly invested in the care and well-being of all of our animals. It is always our goal that when animals are adopted they go to loving forever homes. Prior to any animal leaving our building staff checks each adopter or foster to see if they have a history of animal-related violations, the party (or parties) involved in this situation did not have a history with ACS.”
