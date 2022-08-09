Arrest made in Bloomington crash that killed man, left 5yo critically injured

Charity D. Hall, 46, was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman involved in a crash that killed a man and critically injured a 5-year-old.

Charity D. Hall, 46, was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide.

Hall is accused of driving through a stoplight at State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 on Aug. 6. Hall's vehicle hit a truck, which had a green turn arrow. The truck was driven by a 33-year-old man with a 5-year-old passenger.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. The 5-year-old was flown to an Indianapolis hospital and is still in critical condition.

Hall was also taken to the hospital and then arrested the afternoon of Aug. 9 as she was being released.

The arrest was on the following charges:

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, level 4 felony

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Catastrophic Injury, level 4 felony

Reckless Homicide, level 5 felony

Battery Against a Public Safety Official, level 6 felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, class A misdemeanor