Arrest made in Bloomington crash that killed man, left 5yo critically injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman involved in a crash that killed a man and critically injured a 5-year-old.
Charity D. Hall, 46, was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide.
Hall is accused of driving through a stoplight at State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 on Aug. 6. Hall's vehicle hit a truck, which had a green turn arrow. The truck was driven by a 33-year-old man with a 5-year-old passenger.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. The 5-year-old was flown to an Indianapolis hospital and is still in critical condition.
Hall was also taken to the hospital and then arrested the afternoon of Aug. 9 as she was being released.
The arrest was on the following charges:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, level 4 felony
- Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Catastrophic Injury, level 4 felony
- Reckless Homicide, level 5 felony
- Battery Against a Public Safety Official, level 6 felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement, class A misdemeanor
At the time of this article's publishing, Hall has yet to be formally charged by the prosecutor's office. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.