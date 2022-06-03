3 charged with murder, robbery in deadly shooting on Indy's near northeast side

The shooting happened March 6 in the 1600 block of Ingram Street, near Roosevelt Avenue and Interstate 70, around 4:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis in March 2022.

(NOTE: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting.)

On March 6, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Ingram Street, near Roosevelt Avenue and Interstate 70, around 4:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as Kerwin Pollard, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arriving tp the hospital, according to IMPD.

On March 14, detectives arrested 32-year-old Julius Thomas on allegations of felony murder and robbery.

On April 14, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 32-year-old Carlos Bryant for his role the deadly shooting. Bryant has been charged with felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery.

Then, on Aug. 8, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged 30-year-old Antonio Wynn with murder and two counts of robbery. Police said Wynn, who is the last suspect in the incident, was already in custody at the time the warrant was issued.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).