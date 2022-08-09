Fishers PD needs help identifying man accused of exposing himself

Police said it happened at the Goodwill Store near 116th Street and Olio Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself.

The alleged incident happened July 5 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Police said it was at the Goodwill Store near 116th Street and Olio Road.

Right after the incident, the man was seen walking westbound near the Ale Emporium Restaurant.

Police released surveillance photos from there, hoping that someone could help identify the man.