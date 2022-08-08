Indianapolis funeral home owner murdered in front of his business

Two teenagers were arrested for robbery and murder in the death of Rev. James Dixon early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Dixon Memorial Chapel, Reverend James Dixon, was shot and killed outside his funeral home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police in the area witnessed the shooting. They arrested two teenagers for murder and robbery.

Eighteen-year-old Ja'Kell Dixon thinks her father was out riding his motorcycle when he stopped at his business early Saturday, perhaps to get out of the rain. Two teenagers allegedly tried to rob him. Police say they were investigating recent violent crimes in the Haughville area when they witnessed the shooting.

"Anybody who's known him — his kids, family, friends, everybody who's known him — knows that he just was always here to help, always here to serve,” said Ja’Kell Dixon, standing in front of the family business on Monday afternoon. “And that's one thing that has been getting me through his passing. My dad was that kind of person. If they needed help with money or a job, he could help you. They didn't even give him that opportunity to. They just took him away. My father really taught me a lot about forgiveness. I forgive them for their acts, believe it or not. But I will never forget. I had to forgive so that I can move on."

The suspects took off in a car police say was carjacked earlier, but police blocked their path a few blocks away. Police say at least one shot was fired at police, hitting a windshield. An officer returned fire, but did not hit anyone.

Police say the passenger in the suspect vehicle, 18-year-old Jashan Wallace-Carswell, got out of the passenger side front door with a handgun. Wallace-Carswell dropped the gun, laid on the ground and was handcuffed without further incident.

Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle, 19-year-old Stacey Myron Fuller, got out of the driver’s seat and ran away. Officers chased Fuller and saw him throw a handgun over a fence. Fuller was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered.

"There are too many guns on the street in the hands of young people,” said Pastor Ronald Covington Sr., president of the Haughville Strong Neighborhood Association. “So, what we have to do, I think, is get to and try what we can do to reach the heart of these young men and women who are carrying guns."

The Haughville Strong Neighborhood Association is inviting the community to a prayer vigil and news conference on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The event will be held in front of the Dixon Memorial Chapel at 1910 N. Belleview Place in Indianapolis.

“It's a tremendous loss for our community,” said Covington. “Reverend Dixon was a servant and served so many."

Dixon was 55 years old, a father of three.