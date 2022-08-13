IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting

Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center.

The found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not share his name.

Aggravated assault detectives investigating the shooting have not shared any suspect information or what may have led to the shooting.