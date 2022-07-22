21 people arrested in Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization

During the search, officers seized two kilograms of fentanyl, four ounces of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, 43 firearms and $300,000 in cash.

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-one people are facing charges for their roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Indianapolis resident Keith Jones, also known as "Kebyo," was the alleged leader of the organization that intended on distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Court documents say 56-year-old Kevin Backstrom, of Los Angeles, and another unidentified individual sent large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to Jones, who then sent the drugs to other people and told them to bring it to a home in the 2800 block of North Centennial Street, near West 30th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, Jones also had his 12-year-old daughter help distribute the drugs.

Officers from 22 departments served search and arrest warrants at 25 locations Thursday morning in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Los Angeles.

During the search, officers seized two kilograms of fentanyl, four ounces of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, 43 firearms and $300,000 in cash.

The following people are in custody:

Keith Jones, aka "Keybo," 56, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

Kevin Backstrom, 56, of Los Angeles — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

Jamie Rayner, 32, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

Imany Jones, 30, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

Tameka Washington, 47, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Jerry Bibbs, 54, of Fort Wayne — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Emmanuel O’Hara, 24, of Fort Wayne — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Danyale Buchanan, 52, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Charles Davis, 37, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

LaDonna Jones, 38, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Anthony Moore, 36, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Marcus Miles, aka "Old Hat," 47, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Steve Young, aka "Friday," 39, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Sean Devonish, 44, of Indianapolis — Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Katrina Green, 50, of Indianapolis — Maintaining drug involved premises

Fredrick Garner, 52, of Indianapolis — Unlawful use of communication facility

Nicholas Ray, 31, of Indianapolis — Possession of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute

Theodore Poinsett, Jr., aka "Grover," 41, of Indianapolis — Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

William Starks, 58, of Indianapolis — Possession of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute

The Drug Enforcement Administration also filed a federal criminal complaint against Michael Tyrone Hill, of Indianapolis, for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the DEA, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. The DEA also said 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.