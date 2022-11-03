Arrest made in deadly Brooklyn shooting of IU student, according to reports

"He dreamed of visiting New York since he was a boy and saw the movie 'Spiderman,'" Ethan Williams' family told 13News in a statement after the shooting.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police arrested a man in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old IU student in October 2020, according to multiple reports.

On Oct. 24, 2020, police found Ethan Williams, of Indianapolis, shot in the chest outside a townhouse at 42 Eldert Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Williams was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The New York Post and New York Daily News both confirmed police arrested 26-year-old William Freeman, who has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams' father, Jason, told the New York Post that he was driving when a prosecutor with the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office called him and told him to pull over. He said she told him that Freeman was charged and apparently confessed to the crime.

"She immediately led out with the news that they had arrested Ethan’s killer – William Freeman – and have a confession. It’s the first time I had heard a name, even though he had been a suspect for quite a long time," Jason told the New York Post.

According to the New York Daily News, Freeman was police named Freeman a person of interest and used facial recognition technology to identify him as the shooter.

Police told WNBC shortly after the shooting happened that Ethan may not have been the shooter's intended target and that he was likely just an innocent bystander.

The Williams family released the following statement to 13News after Ethan's death:

On October 24, we lost our beautiful son Ethan. He dreamed of visiting New York since he was a boy and saw the movie “Spiderman.” Ethan was living that dream on a trip to New York when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

Ethan, a sophomore film student at Indiana University, loved people, particularly those who were marginalized or hurting. If he had the opportunity to say something to the shooter, we know that he would invite him for a cup of coffee and ask to hear their story. He would forgive without delay. Ethan always saw beyond the surface and took the time to help others feel seen, important and loved.

We understand that police do not believe Ethan was the intended target of the shooter. We ask anyone with information about the shooting to please come forward and assist with the investigation.

The family appreciates the outpouring of support, and we will not and do not plan to respond to any additional inquiries from the media. We ask for privacy while we grieve and focus on figuring out what the world will look like without Ethan.