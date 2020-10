Police said they found Williams shot in the chest early Saturday morning. He died at a New York hospital.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — An Indianapolis man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

According to NYPD, police found Ethan Williams, 20, shot in the chest outside a townhouse at 42 Eldert Street just after 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Police told WNBC in New York that Williams may not have been the shooter's intended target.