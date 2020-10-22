Funeral set for IU student killed in Alabama

The funeral for an Indiana University student shot in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be held Saturday in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The funeral for an Indiana University student shot in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be held Saturday in Indianapolis.

Schuyler D. Bradley, 19, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa after an argument that happened on “The Strip” near the University of Alabama. Friends and family said he was down there for the Alabama-Georgia football game.

Bradley was a Carmel High School graduate who played on the football team. He was also a member of IU’s Acacia Fraternity as a sophomore.

Police arrested 22-year-old Zachary Profozich for his murder. Witnesses told police the two didn’t know each other.

Schuyler's visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service and balloon release to follow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration of life service will be held at Cathedral High School Welch Activity Center, 5225 E. 56th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46226.

Reception will follow at George's Neighborhood Grill 6935 Lake Plaza Dr., Indianapolis, Indiana 46220, according to his obituary.