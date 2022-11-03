Doctor suing Indiana's AG over access to patients' medical records in abortion investigations

The complaint claims Rokita used "bogus consumer complaints to attempt access to patient medical records" as he investigated two doctors.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Caitlin Bernard is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office over the way he attempted to investigate allegations on abortions.

The filing claims Rokita ignored Indiana law. It goes on to say his office issued subpoenas for medical records based on complaints from people who were never a patient of either doctor investigated, who lack any personal knowledge of their work and provide no explanation of their validity.

In his investigation, Rokita requested medical records of patients who were not involved in the complaint.

The complaint claims Rokita has issued at least five subpoenas, but may have issued more "directly to persons and entities which may have medical records."

The suit claims, "these improper investigations unfairly burden Plaintiffs in numerous ways, threatening not only their livelihood but also the availability of the essential services they provide to their patients."

The lawsuit continues: "The Attorney General's and Director's improper conduct dissuades patients who need emergency abortions from seeking care. It also threatens patients seeking legal abortions that their most personal and private medical records and health care decisions could be exposed as part of a meritless investigation."

Bernard was the same doctor that provided abortion care for a 10-year-old child from Ohio, who was 9 years old when she was raped.

Attorneys for Bernard previously filed notice of a tort claim against Rokita for defamation.