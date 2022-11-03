x
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus

The girl told her bus driver she was accidentally pushed down while kids were playing around on the bus.
Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department
Firefighters rescued a girl who became stuck under a school bus seat on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.

The address to which firefighters responded comes back to Victory College Prep

The driver of the bus told firefighters the girl said she was pushed down accidentally as children engaged in horseplay. That is when she allegedly became stuck under the seat and the bus driver called 911.

Firefighters were able to remove parts of the seat and frame, which gave the girl enough room to free herself from under the seat. IFD said the girl was freed in about 30 minutes and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children to be checked out. Her mother went with her to the hospital.

3:11 PM - #IFD Firefighters were dispatched to 1780 Sloan Ave after a young girl found herself stuck underneath the seat...

Posted by Indianapolis Fire Department on Thursday, November 3, 2022

The age of the girl was not released. Her school notified the parents of other students on the bus that they needed to be picked up.

