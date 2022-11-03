Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus

The girl told her bus driver she was accidentally pushed down while kids were playing around on the bus.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.

The address to which firefighters responded comes back to Victory College Prep

The driver of the bus told firefighters the girl said she was pushed down accidentally as children engaged in horseplay. That is when she allegedly became stuck under the seat and the bus driver called 911.

Firefighters were able to remove parts of the seat and frame, which gave the girl enough room to free herself from under the seat. IFD said the girl was freed in about 30 minutes and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children to be checked out. Her mother went with her to the hospital.

