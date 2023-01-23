2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened Jan. 5 in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month.

On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.

Police arrived and found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot. Medics took her to a hospital in stable condition.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the incident and were quickly able to identify two teenagers as suspects in the case.

On Jan. 22, police located and took a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy into custody.

According to a preliminary investigation, the teens were possibly playing with a gun before the girl was shot.

The 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm.

The 15-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.