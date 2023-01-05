Police investigate shooting that wounded 1 on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded one person on the far east side of Indianapolis Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a victim who had apparently been shot.
An IMPD spokesperson said the victim was conscious as they were transported to the hospital, but their condition has not been confirmed.
13News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.