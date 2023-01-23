IMPD: Person injured in shooting at west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side, IMPD said.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Islander Drive, near just southwest of Interstate 465 and Interstate 74, for a report of a person shot.
There they located a person who was transported to a local hospital and described only as "awake and breathing."
No further information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.