2 shot after fight in car near busy north side shopping area

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night near a busy shopping area on the north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were shot in Nora near Target, Whole Foods and Wendy's at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It's still early in the police department's investigation. However, at this point, they believe both men were in a vehicle headed east on 86th Street when they got in an altercation in the vehicle and both men were shot. Police are unsure if one or more gun was used.

One of the men got out of the car near the Wendy's parking lot in the 1000 block of E. 86th Street and was picked up by another driver who took him to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. Police have not been able to talk to him because he's in surgery.

The vehicle, which had its windows shot out during the altercation, continued into the shopping plaza in Nora where it stopped and the driver got out and began to run.

Police said someone also gave him a ride to the hospital.

Police were on the scene roping off a large part of the parking lot where there were shell casings.

Some of the vehicles parked outside of Whole Foods are in that roped-off area and they're being asked not to move their cars.