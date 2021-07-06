27-year-old man arrested for double homicide in Lafayette

Officers arrived to the 3000 block of Mount Court and found two victims, one woman and a juvenile girl, with multiple gunshot wounds.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman and a girl are dead after being shot in Lafayette Monday night.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Mount Court, near US-52 and US-231, around 11:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found two victims, one woman and a juvenile girl, with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment but died from their injuries.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

Devonte Lashawn Roberts, 27,left the scene but was later arrested and preliminarily charged with two counts of murder.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.