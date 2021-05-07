Shootings at two Indianapolis shopping malls over July 4 weekend

Police said one shooting happened Friday night at Castleton Square Mall and the other was Saturday at Lafayette Square.

INDIANAPOLIS — A holiday weekend filled with gun violence in Indianapolis included shootings at two shopping malls. Three people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The first shooting happened Friday night about 7:00 p.m. inside Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side.

"My mom actually heard like boom boom boom boom,” said one woman who was shopping in the American Eagle store with two of her children and her mother. "We all ran into the back of the store and they locked it down."



One man in his 20s showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The mall closed for the night, then reopened Saturday. Management at one small shop in the mall told 13 News that two of its six employees quit their jobs because of the shooting.

Metro Police have not made any arrests.

Last summer, at 23-year-old was shot and killed near the J.C. Penney store at Castleton Square Mall.

July 4 shooting at Lafayette Square Mall

On the July 4 holiday, two people were shot in the parking lot of Lafayette Square Mall around 5 p.m. The shooting outside shut down the mall inside about an hour early.

Marwa Elnaim closed her Glamour store, which sells women's clothing, accessories, and perfume. She left the mall to find her car surrounded by crime tape and police, with a bullet hole in the hood and damage to the windshield.



"It scared me,” said Elnaim. “I couldn't sleep for the whole night last night dreaming maybe I was in the car at the time when the shooting happened. So, it scared me a lot."

Two shooting victims showed up at St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police took one person into custody.