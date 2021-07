Police said they received a call of two people unresponsive at 621 Meadows Edge Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found unresponsive at a home on Indy’s south side.

Police said officers responded to 621 Meadows Edge Lane around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.