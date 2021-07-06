Johnson County deputies investigating July 4 shooting

A man told deputies he had been firing warning shots at trespassers and didn't realize he had shot a family member.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened July 4.

An ambulance had been called to the 500 block of Griffith Road in rural Clark Township for a firework injury. Medics quickly determined a woman had actually been shot.

Deputies responded and learned a man had fired the gun. Family members said he had been behaving irrationally prior to the shooting. The man told deputies he had been firing warning shots at trespassers and didn't realize he had shot a family member.

Family members took the gun away from the man after the shooting and turned it over to deputies.

The woman was last said to be in stable condition at the hospital and did not want criminal charges filed against her family member.