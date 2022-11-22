18-year-old arrested for alleged role in man's death at east Indianapolis gas station

The shooting happened Oct. 29 shortly after 10:30 p.m. at 6010 East 30th Street, which is the address for a BP gas station near North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the deadly shooting that happened Oct. 29, 2022.)

IMPD arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a homicide at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to a report of a person shot at 6010 East 30th Street, which is the address for a BP gas station near the intersection with North Arlington Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Kevan Akbar, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died the next morning.

Investigators said a car was located outside the gas station with its door open. Police said inside they found marijuana and money.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson for his alleged role in Akbar's death.