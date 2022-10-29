1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting near a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened at 6010 East 30th Street, which is the address for a BP gas station near the intersection with North Arlington Avenue.
Officers arrived in the area at around 10:30 p.m. and found a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not identified the person who was shot, or said if a suspect had been identified or taken into custody.
13News has crews headed toward the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.