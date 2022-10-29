x
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. 

IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

IMPD told 13News that a young person had been shot and was "awake and breathing." Police have not provided an exact age of the victim or further details on their condition. 

Investigators said they're looking into whether the shooting was an accident, but at this point, they're not sure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

