'Firefighter for a Day Camp' hosted by Carmel Fire Department

The Carmel Fire Department hosted its Firefighter for a Day Camp for local kids to get an inside look and practice what it takes to be on the squad.

The camp at Aletto Fieldhouse hosted an average of 160 kids a day over the four-day long camp with about 50 volunteers.

The kids ran through six different stations.

EMS is the Best: Campers performed compressions on a mannequin, helped a choking patient and worked together to carry a patient on the MegaMover.

Rescue Maze: Campers crawled through a maze.

CPAT Course: Campers took part in the candidate physical aptitude test.

Rescue Slide Inflatable: Campers were able to slide out of a burning building inflatable.

Obstacle Course Race: Campers raced through an obstacle course.

Truck Wash Station & Spray Houses: Campers learned how to clean up their stations.

After the six stations, they were given a tour of the station's equipment including a fire engine, ambulance, tiller and lifeline helicopter.

At the end of the day, campers finished with a water ball tournament. The game is very similar to tug-of-war, but both teams work to push a metal ball on a cable to the other team's side with a firehose.