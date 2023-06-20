Silver Alert issued for Andrew Prather Jr. of Carmel

Carmel police believe the 79-year-old may require medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Andrew Prather, Jr., who they believe may be in 'extreme danger' the department said Tuesday.

Prather Jr. is described as being a 79-year-old male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 215 pounds, with white hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, grey cargo shorts and white tennis shoes, and driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana registration 29J8.

Andrew is missing from Carmel, Indiana which is 16 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.