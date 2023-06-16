Carmel, Fishers in top 10 best places to live in America

Earlier this month, Fishers was ranked fourth on the list of America’s Safest Suburbs of 2023 from SmartAsset.

FISHERS, Ind. — Carmel and Fishers top the list of Best Places to Live in America, according to Livability.

Livability gave Carmel high marks for having great schools and access to jobs and health care. Also noted were the strong arts scene, community amenities and safety.

Fishers was recognized for big-city entertainment amenities, health care and low crime rate.

Earlier this month, Fishers was ranked fourth on the list of America’s Safest Suburbs of 2023 from SmartAsset.

“These recognitions showcase the strong quality of life that we strive for in our community,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “With the newly opened Geist Waterfront Park, more than three quarters of a billion dollars of investment in Fishers’ growing life science industry since 2020, and this week’s announcement of the Fishers Community Center at Johnson Farms, we are committed to making Fishers a national leader in quality of life, economic sustainability, and safety.”