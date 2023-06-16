Conservation officers investigate child's death at Indiana Dunes

According to a witness, a current in the lake forced the Chicago child away from waist-deep waters in Portage June 15.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old Chicago boy Thursday afternoon in Portage.

At 4:50 p.m., the Porter County 911 Center received a report of a child missing in Lake Michigan near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach.

Responders from multiple agencies arrived and located the child in the water near Ogden Dunes at 5:11 p.m.

The child was taken from the water to a waiting ambulance where lifesaving measures were started. The boy was then transported to Northwest Health - Portage hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Investigations have revealed the boy was playing in waist-deep water before entering deeper water. A witness reported it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

A family member entered the water in attempt to rescue the boy but also was caught in a current and lost sight of the boy.

A beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident.